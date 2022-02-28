Aurora City Council discussing proposed urban camping ban

The ban would prohibit all urban camping on private and public property within Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council will discuss a proposed camping ban during its regular meeting Monday evening.

The Denver Gazette reports the ban would prohibit all urban camping on private and public property within Aurora. The ban would also require a seven-day notice before an unauthorized camp is shut down and for the city to have shelter available for every person staying in the camp. If shelter space is not available, the city would not touch the camp, according to the ban.

The ordinance will be introduced at Monday's meeting, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Mike Coffman previously introduced a camping ban in May 2021, but that proposal failed in repeated 5-5 tie votes, the Gazette reports. In November, the City Council flipped from an even party split to a Republican majority, with six of the 10 members leaning right.

Denver has had an urban camping ban in place since 2012. In November, voters there struck down an ordinance that would have required the city to establish up to four designated camping locations providing running water, restrooms and lighting.