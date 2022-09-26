Aurora could consider ban on use of sedatives by emergency responders

If the proposal is approved by council members, emergency responders would not be allowed to use chemical sedatives, such as ketamine, to restrain patients.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council is scheduled to meet Monday night and could consider a proposal to ban the use of sedatives to restrain people in police custody.

If the proposal is approved by council members, emergency responders would not be allowed to use chemical sedatives, such as ketamine, to restrain patients.

The conversation about banning sedatives started after the death of Elijah McClain three years ago.

While responding to the call, paramedics diagnosed McClain with "excited delirium" and administered ketamine. McClain suffered a heart attack on his way to the hospital and died three days later.

Last week, the Adams County Coroner's Office amended McClain's autopsy report and cited "complications of ketamine administration following forcible restraint" as the cause of death.

Two Aurora paramedics await trial for felony charges in connection to McClain's death, including manslaughter, negligent homicide and assault. Three Aurora Police officers are also charged.

Aurora Fire Rescue no longer uses ketamine due to the consent decree agreement over the city and police department.

The ban would leave emergency responders with no chemical restraints. The exact measure is still being developed, but council members could decide on the proposal Monday night.

