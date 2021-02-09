Investigation into possible civil rights violations by Aurora police and fire is complete

The investigation in the wake of Elijah McClain's death looked at whether there was a pattern and practice of violating the civil rights of community members.

AURORA, Colo. — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will host a briefing Wednesday morning where he will discuss the finding of an investigation into the patterns and practices of Aurora's police and fire departments.

Earlier this month, Weiser announced that a grand jury returned a 32-count indictment against two current and one former Aurora police officer in connection with the August 2019 death of Elijah McClain. Two Aurore Fire Rescue paramedics were also indicted.

McClain, 23, died following a struggle with Aurora officers on Aug. 24, 2019 during which he was given the sedative ketamine by paramedics.

Weiser's office has also been conducting a separate civil investigation which looked into whether the City of Aurora, specifically the Aurora Police Department (APD) and Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) have a pattern and practice of violating the civil rights of its community members.

That investigation is now complete, according to Weiser's office, and the findings will be released during the 11 a.m. briefing.

Those indicted in connection with McClain's death include:

Current Aurora officer Randy Roedema

Current Aurora officer Nathan Woodyard

Former Aurora officer Jason Rosenblatt

Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Lt. Peter Cichuniec

Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Jeremy Cooper

All four of the current employees have been placed on unpaid leave, according to the city. Each of the five people indicted faces one count of manslaughter and one count of criminally negligent homicide.