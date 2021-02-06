x
Fire crews rescue 6-year-old boy from Aurora townhome fire

The 6-year-old boy was transported with life-threatening injuries after a townhome fire in the 2000 block of South Paris Way.

AURORA, Colo. — Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded Wednesday morning to a townhome fire in the 2000 block of South Paris Way.

That's near South Peoria Street and East Jewell Avenue in the Village East neighborhood of Aurora.

AFR was notified of the fire at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the department said in a tweet.

A 6-year-old boy was rescued by firefighters and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injures, according to AFR.

Just before 4 a.m., AFR reported the fire was under control. Four residents were displaced from the townhome. The fire did not significantly impact adjacent units, according to AFR.

AFR Investigators are continuing their work to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Credit: 9NEWS

