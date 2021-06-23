Man dies after crashing into Aurora gas station

Police believe the 62 year old suffered a medical episode before the crash at East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road.

AURORA, Colo. — A 62-year-old man died after suffering a medical episode and crashing into a gas station Tuesday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a van crashing in the parking lot of a Circle K located at the corner of East Hampden Avenue and South Chambers Road, according to police.

Police said investigators believe the driver of the 1993 Chevy Van suffered a medical episode while driving on east on East Hampden Avenue, crossed into the westbound lanes and then onto a sidewalk. The van then hit an RTD bus bench before crashing into some gas pumps which pushed into an occupied Jeep, police said.

The person inside the Jeep was treated for minor injures at the hospital and released, police said.

The van's driver was also taken to the hospital where he died. Police said it is not clear if the cause of death was related to the medical episode or injuries from the crash.

The Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.

