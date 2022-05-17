Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Colfax in Aurora

The fatal crash happened late Monday at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was hit and killed by a car while walking across East Colfax Avenue late Monday, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The crash happened about 10:35 p.m. near the intersection of Colfax and North Moline Street, which is a few blocks west of the Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation showed that the man was crossing Colfax, east of the crosswalk at Moline, when he was hit by a Toyota Camry, according to APD.

The Camry was going east on Colfax through the intersection on a green light and didn't see the man as he stepped into traffic. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the name of the victim after notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage of the crash, who hasn't already spoken to investigators, can contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section.

