1 dead, 1 injured in single-car crash in Aurora

Police said the driver hit a parked car on East 16th Avenue on Friday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a fatal crash Friday morning near East 16th Avenue and North Dallas Street.

About 12:30 a.m., APD officers were called to that intersection in west Aurora in reference to a crash. When police arrived, they found a white Mitsubishi SUV crashed into a parked car.

Two men were in the SUV when it crashed. The driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, and the passenger died at the scene, police said.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office once his next-of-kin has been notified.

Investigators think that the SUV was driving on East 16th Avenue at a high rate of speed and lost control. The SUV rolled and struck an unoccupied, parked sedan.

The Aurora Police Traffic Section will investigate the circumstances leading to the crash. Investigators think that speed and alcohol might have been a contributing factors, APD said.

Police asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage of the incident to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section.

APD said this is the 22nd fatal crash in the city this year.

