Aurora police investigating deadly crash

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near south Abilene Street on Sunday morning.

Police said around 6:01 a.m. the Aurora911 center received a report of a single-car crash in the 2600 block of south Abilene Street. According to a news release from APD, when police arrived at the scene they found a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck on its side in the middle of the RTD light rail tracks.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The name of the driver was not released and will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once his next of kin has been notified.

Traffic Investigators believe the car was driving northbound on Abilene Street when it traveled off of the left side of the roadway. Investigators said the driver then drove onto the sidewalk and into the parking lot of an office building. The driver continued to travel westbound through the parking lot and hitting two fences and dropping 6 feet down onto the RTD light rail tracks, according to APD.

Police believe alcohol was a contributing to the crash.

