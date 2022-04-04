Aurora police investigating deadly crash Sunday night

Police said the victim was crossing Buckley Road when they were hit by a car.

AURORA, Colo. — A person is dead after they were hit by a car as they were walking across South Buckley Road on Sunday night, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Police believe that around 9:37 p.m. on Sunday at least one car was traveling north on South Buckley Road at East Exposition Drive when they hit an adult man who was walking westbound on South Buckley Road.

APD said a different car was also traveling north on South Buckley Road when they also hit the man.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, APD said in a press release. The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner after positive identification and his next-of-kin is notified.

Police believe that the first driver hit the victim and left the scene. The second driver stayed on the scene of the crash and police said no drugs or alcohol are believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

