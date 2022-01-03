Aurora DMV closes following sewage backup

Plumbing problems have forced the closure of a busy DMV office in Aurora.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — Arapahoe County's Aurora Motor Vehicle Office was closed Thursday due to plumbing problems.

The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office at South Chambers Road and East Alameda Avenue was closed due to a sewage backup in the building caused by a construction issue near the facility, said a statement from Arapahoe County.

"We’re working with the building’s owners to resolve the issue, and we do not yet have a timetable for reopening," said a statement from the county.

DMV customers were asked to visit Arapahoe County's DMV website for more information or to reschedule any missed appointments.

> Above video: Colorado DMV quietly testing out smiling with teeth in license photos

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village





HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN