Aurora DMV reopens after two-month sewage closure

Plumbing problems and standing water forced a two-month closure of a busy DMV branch in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Arapahoe County's Aurora Motor Vehicle Office has reopened after being closed for nearly two months.

The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office at South Chambers Road and East Alameda Avenue closed June 9 due to a sewage backup in the building caused by a construction issue near the facility, said a statement from Arapahoe County.

The Aurora branch officially reopened to the public on Monday, Aug. 1.

Arapahoe County said in a release the building was extensively cleaned and disinfected and damaged flooring, equipment and affected drywall were replaced.

"The Aurora office serves the most customers of all our branches, so we’re glad to be back serving customers who rely on us for motor vehicle and recording services," said Arapahoe Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez.

"We are grateful to everyone who had to reschedule appointments, and to our staff who showed a lot of flexibility during the closure. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we were taking the steps needed to reopen safely."

