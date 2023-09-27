Police, family look for information in Aurora double homicide

The Aurora Police Department will be holding a news conference with family members of the victims to ask for information about the August homicide.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department will hold a news conference to ask for the public's help getting information about a double homicide that occurred in August.

On Aug. 19, firefighters responded to the area East 22nd Avenue and Galena Street on a report of an unresponsive person lying on the ground. When they arrived, they found the person dead. Police officers responded around 6:55 a.m. and found a second victim a short distance away who was also dead.

While police have not identified any suspects, they said evidence suggests the victims knew the perpetrator or perpetrators.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old Omar Williams and 27-year-old Kejuan Mays.

Family members of the two victims will join police for the news conference. The news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

