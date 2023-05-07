17-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in Aurora

The Police Department said a suspect has not been arrested.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for the suspect accused of shooting a 17-year-old girl in Aurora on Sunday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers were called to a park in the 18700 block of E. Union Place for a possible drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old girl who was shot. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital for her injuries, but is expected to be OK.

The Police Department said no suspect has been arrested in the shooting. It is unclear what the motive of the shooting was.

