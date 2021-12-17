City of Aurora works with local groups to prevent youth violence over winter break

"Recharge Your Batteries" provides safe, free activities for kids while they're out of school.

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora is partnering with community groups in an effort to make kids aware of programs and events being offered over the winter break that are intended to give them a safe space while they're out of school.

Developed in cooperation with local youth, the "Recharge Your Batteries" campaign promotes activities available for kids from Dec. 20 to Dec. 31.

The initiative follows a rash of youth violence in Aurora. At least 15 teens were shot over two and a half weeks around Thanksgiving, nine of whom were on or near school property.

With the city's Youth Violence Prevention Program, Christina Amparan said a lot of kids knew someone involved in recent shootings, and their trauma is real.

"They have been through a lot in last couple months," Amparan said. "This is just an opportunity for us to provide support to them that would have not been in place. And to ensure they have an opportunity to be kids, and get their minds off some of what's been happening in the community."

The program offers free access to the Central and Moorhead recreation centers for kids ages 12-17, where they can enjoy sports, dancing, swimming, improv classes and games, as well as the Aurora Police Department's "Five-0" gaming trailer. There will also be New Year's Eve celebrations for kids.

Information about "Recharge Your Batteries" activities will be can be found here, as well as on the city's Facebook and Instagram (@AuroraGov) pages.