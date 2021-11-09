City of Aurora to test emergency outdoor sirens Tuesday

The test is scheduled to happen at 11:30 a.m.

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will be testing the city's emergency outdoor warning sirens at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The city will test more than 50 sirens throughout Aurora. Residents who are outdoors may hear a 3-minute wailing sound. Residents who are indoors may not hear the sirens, the city said in a release.

Aurora tests the sirens twice a year, once in March and once in November.

The purpose of the sirens are to provide notice regarding an emergency situations, such as a tornado warning or a hazardous material spill, according to the city.

There is no "all-clear" tone that sounds when the situation has been resolved or mitigated, the city said.

Residents who hear the emergency tone are advised to take shelter and seek additional information through weather radio, local TV and radio stations and the city's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

For more information about the outdoor warning sirens and to hear an example of the siren wail, go to AuroraGov.org/OEM.

