Aurora family searches for missing teen

An Aurora family is searching for their 16-year-old son who left home September 6th. He's run away before but not for this long. Police ask for help.

AURORA, Colo. — The concern is growing among an Aurora family whose teen disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

"We're searching. We're just searching for him, searching for a clue, searching for something,” said stepmother Rasheda Smith.

They’re searching for her stepson, Xavion Smith. He disappeared on September 6th and hasn’t been seen since. Smith says he’s run away before, but not for this long.



“He actually told us he was just going to run out the door and run back in, that's what we were expecting -- he never came back in,” Smith said.

He even missed his 16th birthday and the party the family had been planning for weeks.

“He was super, super excited about turning 16 and having a super 16,” Smith said.

Aurora police say they are involved in the search. But they say they've exhausted all leads and need the community's help.

Smith's family is frustrated by the lack of progress police have made. Saturday, family, friends, neighbors and even strangers gathered to aid the stepmother and father in the search for Xavion.

“I’m not going to get emotional, but I’m glad all of y’all showed up because this feels crazy it feels like a nightmare,” Smith said.

It’s been 12 days since Xavion was last seen and the family is growing more impatient by the day. Leads and tips are starting to come in from those on social media who claim to have seen Xavion. That led the family to the intersection of Alameda and Federal to continue the search.

“We got some calls and some tips that he was out in this area. From a lady that worked at a nail salon over there. We also got a tip that said he was in this Walgreens right here behind us,” Smith said.

Those who love Xavion went from business to business leaving flyers, hoping to get the word out, even going as far as stopping traffic to hand out flyers to those driving by.

“We’re going to do everything that we can and then some more. That's the plan. Xavion, we'll bring my son home. If he's around we will find him,” Smith said.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call Aurora PD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

For information about more missing kids, visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website.

#Runaway Xavion, 15, is 5'5" tall, 140 lbs., & was last seen wearing a Nirvana shirt, bright yellow flip-flops & shorts. He may be in the area of Federal/Alameda. He is not a threat to himself/others. Anyone w/info is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO or 911 if seen. Last seen 9/6. pic.twitter.com/R24k47EkOT — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) September 18, 2021