Aurora Police investigating fatal crash

The crash happened on Chambers Road near I-70 on Sunday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police said one person is dead after a crash near I-70 on Sunday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers were called to a rollover crash on Chambers Road near East 38th Avenue and I-70. When police arrived on scene of the crash they learned that it was actually a broadside crash, APD said.

The crash involved a red 2012 Ford F250 and a gold 2000 Infinity I30 sedan. The Police Department said the driver of the Ford F250 was driving southbound on North Chambers Road and the driver of the Infinity I30 sedan was making a left turn from the eastbound I-70 off-ramp onto North Chambers Road.

The driver of the Ford F250 crashed into the side of the Infinity and went off the roadway and down an embankment on the roadway, APD said.

The driver of the Infinity died at the scene of the crash. The Police Department said the driver was an adult man and was the only person in the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger inside the Ford were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Police Department is investigating if intoxication is a contributing factor to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact 720-913-7867.

