Man killed, child seriously injured in crash in Aurora

Police said the crash happened on South Buckley Road near East Arkansas Place Thursday afternoon.

AURORA, Colo. — A man was killed and a child was seriously hurt in a crash in Aurora Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Aurora Police Department (APD), dispatchers received multiple calls of a serious crash on South Buckley Road near East Arkansas Place just before 4:50 p.m..

APD and Aurora Fire Rescue responded and found a man lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A child who was about four years old also had life-threatening injuries, and another man was also hurt but is expected to be OK. They were both taken to the hospital.

Police said their preliminary investigation has found that a white Pontiac sedan was turning east onto Arkansas Place from southbound Buckley Road as a blue Audi sedan headed north on Buckley Road and hit the Pontiac.

The man who was driving the Pontiac was killed. The child was in the back seat of that car in a child safety seat.

The driver of the other car was the man with non-life-threatening injuries. APD said he has been cooperative with investigators.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and will determine whether alcohol, speed or any other factors contributed to the crash.

The name of the man who died will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after his family has been notified.

