Aurora Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash with pedestrian

Police said the driver of a Honda Pilot hit a man who was crossing North Peoria Street near East 17th Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man Tuesday night in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said it was called out to a fatal hit-and-run crash about 10:55 p.m. near North Peoria Street and East 17th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway who had life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, the Police Department said.

Investigators learned that the driver of a black or grey Honda Pilot was on Peoria, north of East 17th Avenue, when they hit the man who was crossing the street mid-block. The driver was going south on Peoria at a high rate of speed and did not stop, APD said.

The roadway was closed as investigators collected evidence, photographs and measurements from the crash.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after they are positively identified and their next-of-kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS