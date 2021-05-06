Driver suffers medical episode, crashes into building; elderly wife dies

A dog also died when it was hit by the vehicle, which crashed into a building on Saturday, according to police.

AURORA, Colo. — An elderly woman died on Saturday after her husband suffered a medical episode and crashed their car into a building, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said on Sunday.

A dog also died in the crash. No charges were expected, APD said.

APD and Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded at 11:45 a.m. Saturday to the single-vehicle crash into a Heather Gardens residential building at 13952 E. Marina Drive, APD said in a news release.

The initial investigation showed that the driver, an 88-year-old man, lost control of the car after suffering a medical episode. His wife was in the front passenger seat, APD said.

They were both transported to a hospital, where the woman died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

In addition, a leashed dog that its owner near the building was walking was hit by the vehicle and died at the scene, police said.

The driver remained hospitalized in serious condition, APD said.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the woman's name once she has been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.

The APD Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash can call Aurora Police.

