Woman dies from injuries after November crash

The crash happened near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street on Nov. 20.

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after a crash that happened last month near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street.

Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 20, a 2021 Subaru sedan made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2014 Toyota SUV, according to an investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD).

Two people in the Subaru and the driver of the Toyota were taken to local hospitals for their injuries, according to APD.

On Dec. 6, the passenger of the Subaru, a 44-year-old woman who was the daughter of the driver, died as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash, APD said in a release. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Natalie Pechek.

The driver of the Subaru, 73-year-old Cynthia Brysh, was initially cited for taking the right-of-way of a left-hand turn, APD said. The charge will be amended to include careless driving resulting in death, which is a misdemeanor, police said.

