Motorcyclist killed in Aurora crash

The crash happened around 5:37 p.m in the area of East Sixth Avenue and North Harvest Road in northeast Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Aurora Thursday evening, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 5:37 p.m. in the area of East Sixth Avenue and North Harvest Road in northeast Aurora. The motorcycle collided with a Jeep, according to police.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 70-year-old man, died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Jeep, who was not injured, remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Police are working to determine if alcohol, drugs or speed was a contributing factor in the crash. No charges have been filed.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has dash camera footage of the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.