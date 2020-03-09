2 injured in fire at multi-family residence in Aurora

Two victims were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

AURORA, Colo. — Two patients suffered injuries during a multi-family residence fire Thursday morning, Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said.

AFR tweeted at 12:24 a.m. that crews were responding to a structure fire on the 16300 block of East Colfax Avenue, but that the fire was considered under control.

At 12:56 a.m., AFR said that four people were evaluated for injuries after seven crews on scene had completed searching the residence.

Two patients were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to AFR.

Two frightened but unharmed cats were also carried out of the home by firefighters, AFR said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

