Aurora fire chief finalists meet with city residents

AURORA, Colo. — The four men vying to become Aurora’s next fire chief met with community members on Thursday evening and spoke about how they would steer the department through numerous challenges facing the city.

The finalists are Richard Davis, assistant chief of the fire department in Austin, Texas; Alec Oughton, fire chief of the Henrico County, Va. Division of Fire; Allen Robnett, interim fire chief of Aurora Fire Rescue; and, Froilan “Pepper” Valdez, fire chief of the fire department in Billings, Mont.

The sole finalist will lead a department employing 450 sworn personnel and 18.5 civilian employees.

Former fire chief Fernando Gray, who served Aurora Fire Rescue for five years, left in July for a new role with the Las Vegas fire department. During Gray’s time helming the department, Aurora was thrust into the national spotlight as protests took place across the country, bringing heightened attention to the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

