3 rescued from apartment fire in Aurora

Aurora Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 10600 block of East Exposition Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Aurora Friday night, according to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR).

AFR said the three-alarm blaze was in the 10600 block of East Exposition Avenue. That's located at the corner of Exposition and South Havana Street.

Firefighters performed multiple ladder rescues of people trapped on the second and third floors, according to AFR. They said the three patients were checked out by paramedics but they did not have life-threatening injuries.

AFR said the fire is now under control.

The American Red Cross said they were told to be ready to help between 120 and 140 people impacted by the fire.

