1 injured after fire in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An early morning structure fire injured one person in Aurora on Wednesday, according to Aurora Fire Rescue(AFR).
AFR responded to the call of a commercial structure fire around 7:08 a.m. in the area of 14200 East 4th Avenue. That is near East 6th Avenue and I-225 in Aurora.
The person who was transported to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, according to AFR.
Most of the damage to the business happened in a suite on the second floor, AFR said in a tweet. The fire was under control shortly before 9 a.m. The investigation into how the fire started is still ongoing.
