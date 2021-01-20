1 injured after fire in Aurora

One person was transported with non-life threatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire.

AURORA, Colo. — An early morning structure fire injured one person in Aurora on Wednesday, according to Aurora Fire Rescue(AFR).

AFR responded to the call of a commercial structure fire around 7:08 a.m. in the area of 14200 East 4th Avenue. That is near East 6th Avenue and I-225 in Aurora.

The person who was transported to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, according to AFR.

Most of the damage to the business happened in a suite on the second floor, AFR said in a tweet. The fire was under control shortly before 9 a.m. The investigation into how the fire started is still ongoing.

Crews on scene of a working 3 story commercial fire in the area of 14200 E 4th Ave. Upgraded to a 2nd Alarm. Updates here.#AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/bUCr9hhh3i — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) January 20, 2021