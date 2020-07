Witnesses called to report that at least one person fell off of a boat into the water.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) is conducting a search for a person who may have fallen from a boat at Aurora Reservoir Monday night.

Fire officials said other people at the reservoir called to report that at least one person fell from a boat into the water.

South Metro Fire Department said their dive team is on scene assisting AFR.