Aurora Fire Rescue investigating explosion at apartment complex

Firefighters are asking people to stay away from the building at 14565 E. Alameda Ave. as they investigate an explosion.

AURORA, Colo. — Firefighters in Aurora are investigating the cause of an explosion at a multi-family residential structure on Saturday morning.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) tweeted at 9:57 a.m., "Aurora Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of smoke conditions in multi family residential structure. On arrival, crews began searching for hazards when an explosion occurred. Searches and evacuation in progress, damage to the building is being assessed."

Minutes later AFR asked the community to stay away from the building at 14565 East Alameda Avenue or to evacuate the area as crews investigate the extent and severity of the building.

AFR said it is unknown the exact origin of where the explosion came or what it was from but searches have been negative. Firefighters have mitigated hazards and are out of the building and are waiting for assistance with utility control.

This is a developing story, we will update this story once we have more information.

