Northbound lanes of Peoria St. closed after crash between SUV and fire truck

AURORA, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash Saturday between an SUV and a fire truck belonging to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR).

The crash happened around 8 a.m. in front of Aurora Fire Station 3, which is located at 3172 Peoria St.

All the northbound lanes of Peoria Street were closed in the vicinity of the fire station while police conduct an investigation. Traffic delays are expected in that area.

According to AFR, the drivers of both the fire truck and SUV were transported via ambulance to a local emergency room. One suffered minor injuries and the other was reported to have moderate injuries. A third patient was also treated for minor injuries and was released on scene.

The incident was initially under investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD), however it has since been transferred to CSP.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as we receive additional information.

