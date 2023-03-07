Crews respond to fire at Aurora townhome complex

Aurora Fire Rescue said several units were involved, with fire on multiple floors.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a townhome complex Monday night.

The fire was burning in the 17000 block of East Rice Circle, which is near Quincy Reservoir. Firefighters said when crews arrived, it appeared several units were involved, with fires on multiple floors.

AFR crews are working a 2nd alarm fire incident in a townhome complex of the 17000 block of E Rice Circle. At this time, it appears several units are involved with fires on multiple floors. pic.twitter.com/0TuTvajvbx — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) July 4, 2023

Around 10:45 p.m., Aurora Fire tweeted that the fire had crossed over into other residential units and crews exited the townhomes "due to instability within the structure."

Aurora Fire said at 11 p.m. that crews were still working on various flare-ups around the townhomes, and they had not been able to complete searches because the structure was unsafe.

The department said one firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury and was expected to be discharged later Monday night. They said an Aurora police officer was treated at the ER for smoke inhalation-related injuries.

Around 11:30 p.m., firefighters said the fire was under control and crews were searching for hidden fires within the structure.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is underway.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



