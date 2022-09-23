x
Little girl's mom found

Police said the girl was found without her parents Friday evening.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com

AURORA, Colo. — Police have located the mother of a little girl who was found without her parents in Aurora Friday evening. 

The Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted just before 8 p.m. that a girl who was about 2 years of age was found at around 6:30 p.m. and that they had been unable to find her guardians. 

At 9:36 p.m., APD tweeted that her mom had been located. Police said it remains an active investigation involving their detectives and the Department of Human Services. 

