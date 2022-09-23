Little girl's mom found

Police said the girl was found without her parents Friday evening.

AURORA, Colo. — Police have located the mother of a little girl who was found without her parents in Aurora Friday evening.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted just before 8 p.m. that a girl who was about 2 years of age was found at around 6:30 p.m. and that they had been unable to find her guardians.

At 9:36 p.m., APD tweeted that her mom had been located. Police said it remains an active investigation involving their detectives and the Department of Human Services.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.