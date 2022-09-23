Little girl's mom found

AURORA, Colo. — Police have located the mother of a little girl who was found without her parents in Aurora Friday evening.
The Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted just before 8 p.m. that a girl who was about 2 years of age was found at around 6:30 p.m. and that they had been unable to find her guardians.
At 9:36 p.m., APD tweeted that her mom had been located. Police said it remains an active investigation involving their detectives and the Department of Human Services.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
RELATED: Parents of 2 young children found
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.