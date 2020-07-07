Crews make 'quick work' of vegetation fire near Aurora Municipal Center

Aurora Fire said the fire was burning near the municipal center parking garage near Chambers Road and Alameda Avenue.

AURORA, Colo. — A fire broke out near the Aurora Municipal Center parking garage Tuesday morning.

Aurora Fire said the fire was burning close to some homes in the area of South Chambers Road and East Alameda Parkway.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Fire officials haven't released a size estimate of the fire.

The fire started between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

Around 11:49 a.m., Aurora Fire tweeted an update that crews were mopping up.

From video posted by Aurora Fire, the fire appeared to have been burning in a ditch. Homes can be seen in the background.

Temperatures in Aurora at the time when the fire started were in the low 90s with winds coming out of the southwest at 17 mph, according to the National Weather Service office in Boulder.

