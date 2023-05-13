Man killed in head-on crash

Aurora Police said one of the drivers was going the wrong way down North Airport Boulevard when the crash happened early Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a crash in Aurora early Saturday morning that left one man dead.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers responded to calls of a head-on crash on North Airport Boulevard just south of East Colfax Avenue at around 4:30 a.m.

Their initial investigation revealed a black Smart car was going north in the southbound lanes of Airport Boulevard when it collided with a gray Subaru Outback that was heading south.

The drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital. The man driving the Smart car died. The man driving the Subaru had minor injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but intoxication may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The name of the driver who died will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage who hasn't already spoken with police, is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.