Aurora History Museum to reopen after flooding damage

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora History Museum is slated to reopen Tuesday after a pipe burst and flooded portions of the museum, closing the facility for several days.

The pipe burst sometime between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27 on the museum’s second floor. Portions of the building flooded, according to an update the museum posted on social media. The incident affected the museum’s gift shop, offices and collection areas.

Although the flooding did not affect exhibits, some artifacts in the museum’s collections did get wet and slightly damaged, the museum said. The museum is a member of the Colorado Cultural and Historic Task Force, which responded to help inventory items and assess their damage.

The museum moved textiles including hats, shoes, clothing and other hanging objects into exhibit spaces while they dried.

The city did not know the cost of damages to the museum or artifacts as of Monday, a city spokesman said. None of the artifacts were a total loss. Textiles that were damaged, mainly hats, will need "minimal conservation treatments," the spokesman said. Additional artifacts are still being evaluated.

