AURORA, Colo. —

The Aurora Police Department has opened an investigation after a 3-year-old who was left unattended outside a wedding venue was hit and killed by a vehicle driving through the parking lot Saturday evening.

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. at 2025 N. Tower Road, according to a release from Aurora police. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alcohol is not thought to have played a role in the incident, which Aurora Police Department Lt. Jad Lanigan said is believed to be a "tragic accident" where the driver was not at fault.

Police said the child’s family was on the scene. Investigators are looking into whether the parents might be at fault of neglect.

No additional information was immediately available.

