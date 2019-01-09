AURORA, Colo. —

Police were able to arrest the hit-and-run driver investigators believe was responsible for killing a pedestrian because he left his license plate behind at the crash scene.

That's according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. The deadly wreck happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday near East 6th Avenue and North Chambers Road. The pedestrian was crossing 6th Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was hit.

Officers were able to track down the suspect by looking up the address associated with his license plate, the release says. He was not identified by name, and it’s unclear what charges he will face.

The victim died at the hospital. That person has also not been identified.

