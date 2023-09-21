2 children killed in Aurora house fire; 7 others hospitalized

Nine occupants were located at the home and all were transported to area hospitals. Two of the victims later died.

AURORA, Colo. — A Wednesday night house fire has claimed the lives of two children, according to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR).

AFR said nine people were located at a home in the 2800 block of South Oakland Circle and were transported to hospitals Wednesday night. That's near Interstate 225 and South Parker Road.

Three of the victims were in urgent condition and six were in critical condition and were transported by AFR and Falck paramedics to local hospitals. Two of the victims, a 1-year-old and a 9-year-old, died, AFR said.

Four children remain in critical condition, according to AFR. One child and two adults have been treated and released, AFR said.

AFR said its crews were dispatched to the reported structure fire at a multi-story, single-family residence around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple AFR units were called on-scene, leading to the second-alarm assignment.

AFR crews accessed the victims and removed them from the building. AFR said the fire was brought under control and searches for any other trapped parties were completed. A dog was located and safely rescued.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

