Firefighters rescue person from house fire in Aurora Tuesday night

Fire crews responded to a report of a basement fire near East Yale Avenue and South Laredo Street Tuesday night.

AURORA, Colo. — Crews from Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire near East Yale Avenue and South Laredo Street late Tuesday night.

At about 10:14 p.m., Aurora 911 received a call from a witness saying their neighbor's balcony was on fire, according to Aurora Fire.

When crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the front door of a home, according to Aurora Fire. Firefighters went inside and found a victim and fire in the basement, Aurora Fire said. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire.

Firefighters searched the home and did not find anyone else or any pets inside, Aurora Fire said.

The cause of the basement fire is currently under investigation.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

9NEWSLETTER