2 dogs die in house fire in Aurora

Police said the fire is under investigation.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said a family is without a home and their two dogs after a fire broke out at their home on Elmira Street on Saturday morning.

AFR tweeted that they were working to put out a fire at a single-story family home in the 2300 block of North Elmira Street.

At 8:07 a.m. AFR tweeted that crews had water on the fire and were going to search the home.

Firefighters said two dogs were rescued from the home and were being treated by crews. Sadly the dogs died despite life-saving measures, AFR tweeted.

Officials said no one else was injured in the fire.

AFR said the family was displaced from their home due to the damage. Firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

