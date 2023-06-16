WATCH LIVE: Family of Jor'Dell Richardson holding public memorial, procession

The event will follow a private service for 14-year-old Jor'Dell Richardson.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — The family of 14-year-old Jor'Dell Richardson is holding a public memorial and processional march Friday evening.

Jor'Dell was shot and killed by an Aurora Police officer after the armed robbery of a convenience store June 1. Police initially said Jor'Dell was armed with a gun, but Police Chief Art Acevedo later said that the teen was actually carrying a pellet gun that looked like a real gun.

>Video above: Aurora Police walk through timeline of shooting of Jor'Dell Richardson

After a private ceremony, Jor'Dell's family will hold a community memorial at 5 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center on East Alameda Parkway, with eulogies from family and faith leaders. A processional march through Aurora led by pallbearers carrying Jor'Dell's casket will follow.

“Our family is in mourning, we are in pain, but our entire community is also in pain. We are gathering together to honor and celebrate his life, and grieve a death that came far too early,” Jameco Richardson, Jor’Dell’s father, said in a statement.

Organizer Candice Bailey encouraged the public to attend.

Here is the schedule for the event:

5 p.m. – Jor'Dell and his casket will arrive at the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy.

5:05 to 5:30 p.m. – Community memorial

5:40 p.m. – Community processional march. Organizers said the march will likely go around the Aurora Municipal Center.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.