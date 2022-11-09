Aurora launches new Facebook page in Spanish

The page will provide information about Aurora's services, resources and events in Spanish.

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora announced Monday that it's launching a new Spanish-language Facebook page.

The new page in Spanish, "Gobierno de la Ciudad de Aurora, Colorado," which translates to City Government of Aurora, Colorado, was created in an effort to foster community engagement through "information, trust, and meaningful connections," a release says.

Aurora's Spanish-speaking community will be able to find information about the city's services, resources, and events in the Aurora community in Spanish.

While bilingual content will continue to be available on the City's @AuroraGov social media accounts, this new Facebook page will feature content and resources specifically for those with limited English proficiency and allow for more direct interaction in a specific language.

According to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey, Spanish is the predominant second language in Aurora, with 20.5% of the population speaking Spanish at home and 8.3% of residents only speaking Spanish.

Spanish is also the preferred language of approximately 11% of the city of Aurora's @AuroraGov Facebook subscribers, which the city says reflects an opportunity to engage with a new audience through intercultural competence, inclusion and accessibility.

In 2015, the City of Aurora introduced the Immigrant Integration Plan to support the integration of immigrant and refugee communities into the city's cultural, economic, and civic life. The city says the plan recognizes the importance of Aurora's international population and reiterates the city's commitment to making services accessible to speakers of other languages. According to the 2020 Census, 32.8% of Aurora's population speaks a language other than English at home.

People can follow @AuroraGovEspanol on Facebook. For city communications in English, follow @AuroraGov on social media.