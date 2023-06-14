Aurora man arrested after bomb threat to Douglas County facility

William Wright, 41, allegedly sent an email threat directed at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora man was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly emailing a bomb threat to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, indicating that there was a device that would explode at another county facility, DCSO said in a release Wednesday.

William Wright, 41, was arrested at his home Tuesday. He was booked into the Douglas County jail and is facing a charge of False Report of Explosives.

According to a release, on Sunday, the sheriff’s office received an email threat directed at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The author of the email indicated that a box was placed at the fairgrounds and would explode on a specific day and time.

DCSO said the fairgrounds and adjoining facilities were searched, and no device was located.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the author of the email as Wright and a search warrant was issued for his home. With the assistance of the Aurora Police Department SWAT team, Wright was arrested at his home Tuesday, at around 5:45 p.m.

