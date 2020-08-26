Man missing in Gilpin County, family asks for help

Jose Federico Aranda went missing 27 days ago. His family said it's very out of character for him and are worried about the details of the case.

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — It's been 27 days since Jose Federico Aranda disappeared.

Raul Aranda said his father went to the casinos in Black Hawk Thursday, July 30 and never came home. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt, black corduroy slippers and a silver chair with an anchor on it.

Jose Federico Aranda's family said the details of this case seem out of character for him.

"It's just weird the way this is coming about," said Raul Aranda. "Why would he go to an all-terrain road with corduroy sandals on?"

Raul Aranda said he has seen video surveillance of his dad leaving Century Casino around 8 p.m. He said the video shows his dad turning left on Apex Valley Road. That's where deputies said they found his car, about 13 miles out.

"I just want to reach the community up there, if anyone up in Gilpin County knows anything, if they can come forward to see what happened to him," Raul Aranda said.

Since Jose Federico Aranda lived in Aurora, the Aurora Police Department (APD) is taking the lead on the investigation and working with the Gilpin County Sheriff's Office.

"Any small detail anything you can remember, that is what we need," said APD Public Information Officer Matthew Longshore.

APD is using the social media to ask people about Jose Federico Aranda since the car was found so far away from Aurora.

"Right now it's very concerning the amount of details we don't have," said Longshore.

Jose Federico Aranda's son said they've made flyers, gone up to the road where his father's car was found and even went to a local pawn shop to see if he saw his father's silver anchor chain.

"It's [been] 27 days, at this point; I don't know what else to think," said Raul Aranda.

Anyone who was at the Century Casino on Thursday, July 30 and saw Jose Federico Aranda is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Even if the information doesn't seem useful, any small detail can help, APD said.

Aurora Police investigators along with Gilpin County Sheriff's Office deputies have done searches of the area and plan to do more.

Gilpin County Sheriff's Office The Gilpin County Sheriff's Office is conducting a joint investigati... on with the Aurora Police Department for the missing person in the attached flyer. If you have any information about this person, please contact Sgt. Keith Priest at 303-582-1060, Ext. 1347.