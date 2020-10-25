Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman says he has COVID-19

Coffman said he went home from work early on Thursday after feeling sick, and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

Coffman, 65, said on Twitter that he went home from work late Thursday morning because he was not feeling well, but thought he had a mild cold with a cough.

After his symptoms cleared by Saturday, Coffman said he went to an urgent care clinic on Sunday to get a rapid COVID-19 test so he could return to work on Monday.

However, Coffman said he tested positive for COVID-19 and will now quarantine at home.

Coffman said he cleared his schedule after leaving work early on Thursday.

Coffman was elected mayor of Aurora in November of 2019.

Testing sites closed Monday

The City of Aurora announced that the Aurora Sports Park COVID-19 community testing site will not open Monday, Oct. 26 due to the forecasted cold temperatures.

The testing site was originally opened on Aug. 10. It was closed on Oct. 4.

City officials announced late last week that the testing site would reopen after a surge of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Four other state-managed testing sites will also be closed Monday because of the cold.

They are: