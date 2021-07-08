10-year-old boy missing; Aurora Police using drones to search for him

Police said Christian Aaron Nevarro-Bueso was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday in the area of 1000 N. Cimarron Circle.

AURORA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy is missing in Aurora, prompting a drone search of the area, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said on Saturday morning.

>> Video above: Misinformation is making the search for a missing child more difficult for officials

Last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, Christian Aaron Nevarro-Bueso ran away from the area of 1000 N. Cimarron Circle, police said.

Christian was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue swim trunks and black sandals, police said. He only speaks Spanish.

An Emergency Response Team (ERT) is searching the area, as well as investigators with APD's Crimes Against Children's Unit, police said. APD also said an aerial search is being conducted by a drone.

Aurora Police said that foul play is not suspected at this time and that they're concerned for Christian's welfare due to the length of time he's been missing.

APD said to call 303-627-3100 if you've seen Christian or have any information on his whereabouts.

