5-year-old girl missing in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — An Endangered Missing Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old girl in Aurora.

Maha Li Hobbs, who goes by Mahali, was reported missing Tuesday from the 1000 block of South Elkhart Way, in the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Boulevard, Aurora Police said.

Police included a photo of her mother, Alexus Nelson, who is her primary caretaker. Anyone who has seen them together or has information on Maha Li's location is asked to call 911.

Maha Li is described as 5 years old with black hair and brown eyes. Alexus Nelson is described as 27 years old, 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation alert.

Anyone with information can also contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

