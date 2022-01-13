Police ask for public's help in locating 58-year-old missing Aurora woman

Aurora Police were notified that Lisa Marino-Dorsey disappeared on Jan. 3. She was last seen near her home and left her cell phone and belongings behind.

Marino-Dorsey was reported missing to Aurora Police (APD) on Jan. 3 and the Major Crimes Unit has been trying to locate her, but have been unsuccessful.

Police said she was last seen on Dec. 28, 2021 at her residence near 3550 S. Kittredge St. No one has heard from her since then, APD said.

She's described as 5'4", 140 pounds and has blonde hair. Detectives said they believe Marino-Dorsey was in the Colorado Springs area at the time she went missing on or around Jan. 3.

According to a news release, "While in Colorado Springs, Lisa would have been occupying a 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage which has seen been recovered and seized by the Major Crimes Unit. A stock picture of the vehicle is provided below for reference."

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

