AURORA, Colo. — For nearly three years, a mobile home neighborhood in Aurora tried to stay together.

Residents of Denver Meadows near I-225 and Colfax raised money to buy the land they live on from the landlord, who was looking to sell, but the residents couldn't raise enough.

Then, they tried to find property where they could move to, but the city couldn't find them a place.

Now, they're faced with the harsh reality that their time is almost up. They have to move by the end of March.

Petra Enriquez has been living in the trailer home community for 11 years now. She said there are more and more empty lots around her.

She’s trying to sell the trailer home for cheap but says it’s been hard to get anyone to offer because they would have to pay an extra $10,000 to $13,000 to move it.

Enriquez doesn’t have that kind of money either and even if she did, she said there are no available lots in the area.

The deadline to move out is March 31, and Enriquez has been told by property management that if the trailer is not gone by then it’ll be $1,500 to keep it as storage.

If Enriquez can’t come up with that money for storage, she’ll have to lose it all together. She’s the only one working in her household and has a big family that counts on her home as a safe haven when rent isn’t affordable.

9To5 is the organization helping Enriquez and other families look for options. They asked the City of Aurora for $20,000 per family for relocation.

9NEWS asked Aurora City Councilwoman Crystal Murillo if that’s possible. She replied with a vague answer.

“That's a good question and that's what we're trying to figure out right now," she said.

Murillo helped put together a task force to come up with solutions for people like Enriquez.

“We'll see, I mean these are people's lives so, I hope we remember that when we actually come up with solutions," she said.

The city does have a relocation fund for families who are displaced, but Murillo says that's normally around $2,500 to $5,000 per family - nowhere near what Enriquez needs to move the trailer.

The next city council meeting will be on Feb. 4, eight weeks before everyone needs to be out of Denver Meadows.

