1 injured in Aurora motel fire

The fire started just after 4:30 Saturday morning at the motel near East Colfax Avenue and Interstate 225.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — One person is in the hospital after a fire broke out a motel in Aurora early Saturday morning.

The fire started just after 4:30 a.m. in a room at the Pace Setter Motel located near East Colfax Avenue and Interstate 225, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said one person was rescued and was brought to a nearby hospital. We don't know how that person is doing, but Aurora Fire Rescue said their injuries were life-threatening.

Those who were staying in rooms near the fire were evacuated.

By about 5 a.m. the fire was under control and some people were being let back into their rooms.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the fire was contained to the one room, and Xcel was working to restore power to nine rooms nearby.

There's no word on the cause of the fire at this point. Investigators are currently on the scene to try and determine what happened.

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.





SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.