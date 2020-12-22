Aurora Police officer fired after entering unauthorized overtime pay

Former Officer Jordan Odneal had been with the Aurora Police Department since 2011.

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora Police officer has been fired for saying that overtime pay had been approved by his supervisor when it wasn’t.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson issued a statement about former Officer Jordan Odneal’s firing on Monday.

“On day one of our academy we instill in our officers the core values of duty, honor and integrity,” Wilson said. “Through our New Way plan, we have added the important pillar of accountability. Officer Odneal’s actions have diminished those values. Our officers deserve to work alongside someone who upholds these important principles."

According to Wilson, Odneal entered a request for overtime pay for the time he spent completing an online training course. A letter detailing his firing said Odneal claimed his supervisor had approved the overtime when he had been told the exact opposite over text message.

Wilson said an ensuing investigation revealed Odneal had violated three department directives, and both the Independent Review Board and Discipline Review Board had recommended that he be fired.

Wilson followed that recommendation on Dec. 17. Odneal had worked for the Aurora Police Department (APD) since 2011.

He had been the subject of a previous internal affairs investigation by APD for failing to complete a police report after he was dispatched to a case where a woman said she had been the victim of fraud and threatened by the suspect.

In that case, a letter from the department says he was found to have violated department directives concerning completing police reports, making false or untruthful declarations, unsatisfactory performance and turning on body-worn cameras.

Back in 2018, the Associated Press reported that Odneal was also mentioned in a lawsuit by a woman who claimed he filed a false report that led to her arrest for allegedly assaulting an officer.

In surveillance video obtained by 9NEWS, Odneal was seen tackling that woman, who had been driving her boyfriend to the hospital. Prosecutors ultimately dropped all of the charges against her.

APD has been under increased scrutiny in recent years due to multiple high-profile incidents involving its officers, notably the death of Elijah McClain, whose case has sparked activism across the country.

Three Aurora officers were fired this summer after a photo surfaced showing two of them doing a chokehold near where McClaim died. The department said the third officer received the photo and responded with “ha ha.”

Another Aurora officer was fired for an incident where a woman who had been arrested had been left face-down on the floorboard of his patrol car for 20 minutes.

In another case, an Aurora officer was fired for having alcohol in his system while on duty.